Employees at Oak Creek Starbucks want to unionize

More than half of store's hourly workers sign demand letter to company CEO

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Workers at Starbucks in Oak Creek publicly announced demands to unionize. Photo credit: CMRJB
A group of local Starbucks cafe employees are pushing for union representation as part of larger organizing efforts across the chain's national footprint. Hourly workers at Starbucks at 8880 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

