Amazon adding 400 jobs, leasing 1 million-square-foot building in Kenosha

Amazon will continue expanding its presence in Kenosha County, leasing a more than 1 million-square-foot building currently under development by Chicago-based Venture One Real Estate, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance announced in a press release Monday.

The 1,004,400-square-foot building at 10601 38th St. will serve as a regional distribution center for the e-commerce giant. It will be used to sort inventory, optimize inventory placement and store inventory for the network of facilities the company uses to deliver products as fast as the same day.

Amazon originally opened a fulfillment center in Kenosha in 2013. The company has expanded several times and now has more than 3,000 employees across three facilities in the city.

The expansion to the new distribution center could add 400 new jobs, according to the KABA announcement.

“Amazon has been a wonderful addition to our community and I am pleased to see the new distribution center will add further employment opportunities offering substantial benefits,” Kenosha mayor John Antaramian said in the KABA press release.

Work started on the building in the fall and the project is expected to be complete in 2023.