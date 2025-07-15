Metro Milwaukee home sales surged 13.7% in June

Waukesha, 2,200 (up 8.5%)

Washington, 525 (6.7%)

Ozaukee, 768 (5.8%)

Racine, 1,086 (5.1%)

Sheboygan, 503 (4.4%)

Walworth, 641 (-0.9)

Milwaukee, 4,568 (-2.5%)

Kenosha, 749 (-6.3%)

Walworth, $574,628 (up 9.7%)

Milwaukee, $316,595 (9.7%)

Waukesha, $551,298 (7.6%)

Racine, $325,761 (4.6%)

Ozaukee, $417,268 (3.5%)

Sheboygan, $329,371 (2.5%)

Washington, $545,130 (2.3%)

Kenosha, $339,535 (1.9%)

Homes sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area in June rose 13.7%, year-over-year, to 1,840, according to the latest report from the. Home sales in the greater eight-county southeastern Wisconsin region were up 12.2% in June, compared to a year ago, the report said. But for the second quarter of the year, home sales in the four-county metro area were only up 1.6% and for the eight-county region they were only up 1.3%. Second quarter home sales by county, including change from a year ago:The four-county metro area’s 1,840 home sales are still well behind the area’s 2,230 home sales in June of 2022. Home sales slumped beginning in mid-2022 when interest rates were increased from “historic lows” to over 6%, the GMAR report says. “Since that time, the market has been fairly anemic,” the report says. The GMAR report said there still are not enough homes on the market in the area to meet demand. “The only way to meet demand and ease price pressure is to increase new construction, which would normally add 3,000 to 4,000 units in the metropolitan (Milwaukee) market annually,” the report says. In 2024 there were 2,042 single family homes built in the metro Milwaukee area, the GMAR report says. So far in 2025 only 807 homes have been built in the area, 5.5% behind the same point in 2024. The average home sale price in the four-county metro area rose 5.4% in the second quarter, compared to a year ago, to $457,573, and was up 5.4% in the greater southeastern Wisconsin region to $485,655. Average home sale prices by county, including change from a year ago: