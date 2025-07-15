EUA names new CEO

Milwaukee-based architecture firm EUA announced that Kristin Dufek will become the firm’s new chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1.

The change is part of a planned succession as current CEO Rich Tennessen prepares to retire at the end of 2027. Tennessen will remain involved with the firm as board chair.

Dufek has been with EUA for 22 years and has nearly 30 years of experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industry. She joined EUA in 2003 as a health care architect and has held various leadership positions, including health care studio director and vice president, before being named president of the firm in 2021.

“It’s an honor to step into this role and lead a firm I care deeply about,” said Dufek. “We’ve built something special at EUA—an environment rooted in a shared purpose to elevate people’s potential. I’m committed to growing our incredible talent across all five offices, deepening our expertise, and continuing to evolve to meet the needs of our clients and communities.”

Tennessen joined EUA in 1998 and served as president from 2011 to 2021 before becoming CEO. Under his leadership, EUA expanded significantly, including a merger with Performa, Inc. that added offices in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Atlanta.

He will continue supporting strategic initiatives and community efforts, including EUA’s annual Beyond Design Bike Tour fundraiser.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished as a firm and excited for what’s ahead,” said Tennessen. “I look forward to continuing to support Kristin and our leadership team as we focus on long-term goals, great design and engineering, client service and the development of our people.”