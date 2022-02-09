Brewery, beer garden, dog park, food truck park planned at former Pereles Bros. property

A new gathering spot that could include a brewery, beer garden, dog park and food truck park is planned in the Havenwoods neighborhood on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
Called Havenwoods Collective, the new concept is planned for the former Pereles Bros. building and property at 5840 N. 60th
St. Pereles Bros., an injection molding company, closed its business in 2020
.
The building was purchased recently by Shorewood-based Luna Capital Management, LLC for $610,000 (according to state records) and will be leased to Brew City Distribution,
which plans to convert the 7.2-acre property into Havenwoods Collective.
Tom Dorairaj
, an executive with Brew City Distribution and the registered agent for Luna Capita Management, said the plan is to open Havenwoods Collective in phases, with phase one scheduled to be completed by this summer.
A beer garden featuring a shipping container that will be converted into a bar will be put into place, as well as a dog park on the open land. There will also be space for food truck parking. Dorairaj likened the future beer garden to Estabrook Beer Garden but said there will also be options for wine and kombucha. The food truck park and beer garden will be stationed at the parking lot in the northwest corner of the property, near West Florist Avenue.
“There’s a lot of manufacturing spaces (nearby), but there’s nowhere to stop and have a drink after work,” said Tom Dorairaj. “There’s also not a lot of food options in that area.”
Phase two of the plan for Havenwoods Collective involves a brewery moving into the existing 45,818-square-foot building on the property. A tap room and distribution area would also be housed here, as Brew City Distribution is a distributor of niche craft beers.
“For phase two, we have a potential tenant who is looking to open up a brewery and taproom in the back,” Dorairaj. “It’s a brand new entity looking to move in.”
He declined to name the brewery, but said it is not local and that they hope to move into the space this fall or winter.
Dorairaj said the proximity to nature, specifically Lincoln Creek and Havenwoods State Forest, were key components when the Brew City Distribution team was looking to move into the property.
They are considering adding a walking trail near the southern portion of the property, where several homes are located. Dorairaj said they are also looking at putting in a mountain bike trail. He acknowledged that the plan is “highly ambitious” and said the trails would be something put in after phase two of work is completed.
“Our plan is to work with the city to see if we can somehow have an access point, like the walking path, which can connect to the Lincoln Creek and the Havenwoods State Forest. That path is a hug opportunity because there’s nothing like that in the city of Milwaukee,” Dorairaj said.
PARADIGM Real Estate represented Luna Capital Management, LLC in the purchase of the property.