Weekly Debrief: Johnsonville replaces Klement’s again, that’s how the sausage is marketed

By
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news off the week, including Johnsonville taking over as the sausage sponsor at Fiserv Forum. The deal marks the third time in recent years that Johnsonville has taken over a sponsorship from Klement’s.

Arthur Thomas
