Weekly Debrief: Johnsonville replaces Klement’s again, that’s how the sausage is marketed

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news off the week, including Johnsonville taking over as the sausage sponsor at Fiserv Forum. The deal marks the third time in recent years that Johnsonville has taken over a sponsorship from Klement’s.
Insider Story Spotlight
- Sprecher acquires Ooh La Lemin lemonade brand from Kona Gold Beverage
- Baird to pay $15 million penalty for communication, recordkeeping issues
Big Story