Johnsonville replaces Klement’s as Bucks’ sausage sponsor

Sheboygan Falls-based Johnsonville is now the official sausage of the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced today. Johnsonville will serve its bratwursts, andouille sausages, beef hot dogs and summer sausage sticks at all events at Fiserv Forum, including Bucks games.

“As a family-owned, Wisconsin-based company, we’re proud to partner with the Bucks,” said Shelly Stayer, owner and board chair of Johnsonville. “Supporting Wisconsin’s sports teams has always been a priority for us, and we’re excited to bring a new great taste to the fun fan experience at Fiserv Forum.”

Johnsonville replaces Milwaukee-based Klement’s as the Bucks sausage sponsor. The deal continues a pattern of Johnsonville replacing Klement’s as the sausage provider for major Milwaukee sports and entertainment venues.

In 2018, Johnsonville became the new official sausage sponsor for the Milwaukee Brewers, replacing Klement’s, which had been the longtime Brewers sausage sponsor, including for the Famous Racing Sausages and concession offerings at Brewers games.

Earlier this year, Johnsonville announced a new sponsorship deal with Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival. The multi-year agreement between Johnsonville and MWF included a new Johnsonville “Summerville” footprint and stage, and the designation as the official sausage, hot dog, and sausage stick of Summerfest. Only Johnsonville brats, hot dogs and related products are now sold throughout Henry Maier Festival Park. News of the deal, announced in February, came just a few weeks after Klement’s announced it had prematurely ended a 10-year sponsorship agreement for Summerfest, signed in 2018, following a dispute in which MWF alleged Klement’s had not paid its sponsorship payments.

After losing the Brewers sponsorship in early 2018, Klement’s pivoted and later that year struck the deal with Summerfest and another deal to become the official and exclusive brat, hot dog and sausage sponsor and provider for the Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

But now five years later the Bucks, like the Brewers, have switched sausage sponsorship deals from Klement’s to Johnsonville.

“We’re thrilled to add Johnsonville products to our exceptional food selection at Fiserv Forum,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks chief business development and strategy officer. “It’s great to have another local option available to our fans and eventgoers.”

“Johnsonville is excited to partner with the Bucks and bring new sausage options to fans at Fiserv Forum,” said Ryan Pociask, general manager and vice president of Johnsonville. “We look forward to serving our world-class sausages to Bucks fans and Fiserv Forum guests throughout the season.”