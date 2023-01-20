Klement’s and Milwaukee World Festival end sponsorship agreement

By
-
Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden at the Summerfest grounds.

After Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee-based Klement’s Sausage Company Inc. last December, alleging Klement’s had breached a sponsorship agreement, both companies have now decided to end the agreement. “Milwaukee World Festival Inc. (MWF) and Klement’s have mutually determined to part ways and amicably separate from the previous sponsorship agreement,”

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

