Baird to pay $15 million penalty for communication, recordkeeping issues

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Milwaukee-based financial services firm Baird has agreed to pay a $15 million penalty to resolve charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that employees improperly communicated through personal text messages and the firm did not properly preserve records of the communications. “While we are obviously disappointed with the findings, we have made enhancements to our

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
