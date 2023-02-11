Weekly Debrief: Is $7 million too much to keep Fiserv’s HQ?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss news of the week, including the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announcing up to $7 million in tax credit incentives available for Fiserv to move its headquarters from Brookfield to downtown Milwaukee.
Insider Story Spotlight
- Mercury Marine president will become president and CEO of Menasha Corp.
- Wisconsin 275: Meet the state’s most influential business leaders
- Six former Bucyrus employees seek to take control of Illinois company’s board
Big Story
- Wisconsin offering Fiserv $7 million in tax credits, including millions to retain HQ in state
- Playing the tax incentive game