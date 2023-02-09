Mercury Marine president will become president and CEO of Menasha Corp.

By
Ashley Smart
-
Christopher Drees

Christopher Drees, the president of Fond du Lac-based outboard motor manufacturer Mercury Marine will become the new president and chief executive officer of Neenah-based corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer Menasha Corp. replacing James Kotek, who will retire in March, the company announced today. Drees will become president and CEO of Menasha Corp. effective March 13. On Tuesday,

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

