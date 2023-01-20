Weekly Debrief: Harley headliners and Milwaukee’s construction workforce

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Harley-Davidson announcing Foo Fighters and Green Day as its anniversary celebration headliners and a new report taking a closer look at metro Milwaukee’s construction workforce.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- CBRE to move Milwaukee office to BMO Tower
- Klement’s and Milwaukee World Festival end sponsorship agreement
Big Stories
- Foo Fighters, Green Day will headline Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary celebration
- Report finds ‘mixed picture’ for metro Milwaukee construction workforce