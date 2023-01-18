Foo Fighters, Green Day will headline Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary celebration

Two of rock and roll’s biggest names will help Harley-Davidson celebrate its 120th anniversary this summer at Veterans Park in Milwaukee. Foo Fighters and Green Day are scheduled to headline Harley’s Homecoming Festival, running July 13-July 16. Green Day will headline the evening show on Friday, July 14 and the Foo Fighters will headline on Saturday, July 15.

“We are very excited to announce the Foo Fighters and Green Day as headliners at our Veterans Park festival location,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson. “We can’t wait to host riders from all over the world in Milwaukee, as we come together as one Harley-Davidson family and welcome everyone to join us. With music at the heart of our festival, I can’t think of two more iconic American rock icons to join our community in celebrating 120 years of Harley-Davidson.”

In addition to the concert at Veterans Park, anniversary celebrations will take place at multiple Milwaukee-area venues. Those venues include the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson powertrain operations and local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Veterans Park at the downtown Milwaukee lakefront will be the epicenter of day-long activities and music on Friday and Saturday.

Additional performers during the Homecoming Festival celebration include Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper and KennyHoopla.

The Harley-Davidson Museum will serve as a central rally point for free events. The 20-acre campus will host free live music, food and beverage sites, and skills demonstrations. The museum will be open for general admission during the event. The weekend celebration will wrap up with a motorcycle parade through Milwaukee on Sunday.

Six local Harley-Davidson dealerships will also be hosting events and entertainment. Those dealerships include House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield, Milwaukee Harley-Davidson, Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson in Thiensville, Uke’s Harley-Davidson in Kenosha, West Bend Harley-Davidson and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc.

Complete Homecoming Festival information and scheduling can be found online.

