Weekly Debrief: Stories we’re watching in 2022

Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the stories they will be following in 2022. In late December, Andrew wrote his annual list ranking the biggest local business stories of the year. The group looked to the list for stories that will continue to shape the southeastern Wisconsin economy in the coming year, including the continued challenges of COVID-19, growth of companies like Milwaukee Tool and Generac, ongoing workforce challenges, chances for Milwaukee to again land a national political convention and notable real estate projects to keep an eye on.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

