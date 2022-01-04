Developer buys Third Ward parking property as part of redevelopment of downtown Johnson Controls complex

Sale includes long-term lease of 192 parking stalls

By
Alex Zank
-
Credit: Google
Kenosha-based Bear Development has purchased the land containing a parking structure in the Historic Third Ward as part of the firm's plans to eventually redevelop the Johnson Controls office complex in downtown Milwaukee. Johnson Controls…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

