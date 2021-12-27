Wisconsin population growth ranks 31st in 2021

Wisconsin added 3,585 residents in the 12 months ending July 1, a 0.06% population growth rate that ranks 31st in the country, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Among nearby states, Wisconsin is in the middle of the pack for population growth. Illinois lost more than 113,000 residents, a 0.89% decline, Indiana added 20,341 residents, a 0.3% increase, Iowa added 4,410 residents, a 0.14% increase, Michigan lost nearly 17,000 residents, a 0.17% decline, and Minnesota’s growth was essentially flat with the addition of 225 residents.

Idaho saw the strongest population growth in the country, up 2.88%, followed by Utah, up 1.72%, and Montana was third, up 1.66%.

New York saw the largest drop in population, down 1.58%, followed by Illinois and then Hawaii, down 0.71%.

Wisconsin’s population gain was driven by people moving to the state, including 2,268 net international migration and 3,307 in net domestic migration for a total of 5,575.

The natural change in Wisconsin’s population was a decline of 2,581 as the number deaths outstripped the number of births.

Michigan was the only other state among neighboring and nearby states to see a natural population decline with a drop of 14,353. Minnesota and Illinois saw increases of 9,487 and 2,778 respectively as the number of births outpaced deaths. Indiana and Iowa also saw a natural increase of 692 and 233 respectively.

Indiana’s gains were also primarily driven by migration and were stronger than Wisconsin, adding a net of 19,036 to the state’s population, including net domestic migration of 14,280.

Illinois, on the other hand, was hit hard by domestic migration with a net decrease of 122,460.