Wellpoint Care Network, formerly SaintA, plans to renovate northwest side campus, consolidate employees

Wellpoint Care Network, the Milwaukee-based human services agency formerly known as SaintA, unveiled plans for a multi-phased renovation of its northwest side headquarters. The nonprofit, which provides services related to foster care, child welfare and mental health, plans to renovate office space to consolidate its employees at its main campus, at 8901 W. Capitol Drive. Currently, 100 of its 320 employees are assigned to the Capitol Drive building; all of them will move to the main campus by March 2023. The organization currently operates an additional office at the Summit Place office complex in West Allis, which it will close when its lease expires in February 2023. Other phases of the main campus renovation will include creating dedicated spaces for public use, such as a coffee shop and conference rooms available for reservation, the organization said. The full project is expected to be completed by late 2023. “We exist to break down barriers to receiving care, connections and support,” said Ann Leinfelder Grove, president and chief executive officer. “In opening our doors to the community in new, creative ways, we hope to become a safe space and gathering place for the whole community – not just our clients – where people can come together to make lasting connections and support networks.” Founded in 1850 to care for children orphaned during Milwaukee’s cholera epidemic, SaintA has evolved over the years into a $25 million nonprofit that provides a range of prevention, intervention and crisis resources for youth and families. The organization serves about 5,000 clients daily. The new name aligns with its mission, said Leinfelder Grove. “Wellness is the point of all we do. The new name aligns with its mission, said Leinfelder Grove. “Wellness is the point of all we do. The new name reflects our commitment to the community and those we serve, and we’re excited to continue to broaden our reach and increase the number of community members in our care," she said. Wellpoint’s trauma-informed care approach has been recognized by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, and in 2020 Winfrey’s charitable foundation granted the organization $100,000 to purchase tablets and internet service for up to 150 clients in need. The financial support allowed the organization to provide virtual mental health services to children, youth and families across southeastern Wisconsin during the pandemic. Last year, the organizaiton was awarded a $2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for Project Thrive, a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and the Medical College of Wisconsin to provide increased access to assessment and treatment for Milwaukee children and families. “We’re proud of all we’ve done to provide mental health services and other forms of support to those most in need, but there’s still much work to be done,” said Leinfelder Grove. “It’s a difficult task making critical health, education, housing and employment resources accessible, but we’re up to the challenge, and we have hope for a brighter future for Milwaukee, Wisconsin and all those we serve nationally.” Wellpoint, then SaintA, was recognized as BizTimes Milwaukee’s Lage Nonprofit of the Year in 2021.