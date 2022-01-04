Wellpoint Care Network, formerly SaintA, plans to renovate northwest side campus, consolidate employees

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Ann Leinfelder Grove, president and CEO of Wellpoint Care Network.
Wellpoint Care Network, the Milwaukee-based human services agency formerly known as SaintA, unveiled plans for a multi-phased renovation of its northwest side headquarters. The nonprofit, which provides services related to foster care, child welfare and mental health,…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display