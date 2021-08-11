Uline seeks to fill 125 positions in Kenosha

Offering $8,000 bonus for those hired by Aug. 31

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Uline's 800,000 square-foot distribution facility in Kenosha at 12355 Uline Way.
Pleasant Prairie-based Uline plans to hire 125 employees in Kenosha and expects an influx of applicants with the state’s enhanced unemployment benefits slated to expire next month. Currently, enhanced unemployment benefits provide individuals with an additional…

Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

