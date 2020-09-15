Uline plans to hire dozens in Kenosha County

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline announced today that it will hold a hiring event on Saturday, Sept. 19, at its Kenosha facility at 12355 Uline Way.

Uline, a provider of shipping supplies, said it is holding the hiring event to fill 60 warehouse jobs at its facilities in Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha.

“We are seeking hard-working, dedicated individuals to add to our Uline team, as a result of our continued growth,” said Brad Harper, Uline branch manager.

The company will offer hourly wages starting at $23 an hour for the warehouse jobs and a $6,000 sign-on bonus, paid in December.

Uline has more than 7,000 employees across 12 locations in North America. The company is hiring at branches throughout the U.S., spokeswoman Ellie O’Neil said.

In advance of Uline’s Kenosha hiring event, interested individuals must register online to secure an interview slot. Registration can be done at uline.jobs/kenosha. The company said state health and CDC guidelines will be followed for the event. Masks will be required and temperature checks and frequent cleaning will be done.

Socially-distanced interviews will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the company said.