Uline will add two buildings and 350 jobs in Kenosha with $130 million expansion

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline Inc. now plans to build two new distribution centers along I-94, a $130 million project that would add 350 jobs, according to documents submitted to the city of Kenosha.

During the summer, documents submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suggested the company would build a 1.29 million-square-foot distribution center between Highway 142 and its two current buildings along interstate.

Uline is now seeking approvals from the city of Kenosha for two buildings. The first would be a nearly 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center located immediately south of Highway 142 and just east of 128th Avenue.

The second building would be a nearly 644,000-square-foot distribution facility located just east of the new first building.

The two buildings would complete the four-building campus Uline has been constructing over the last several years.

Hiring for the new facilities would take campus employment from around 700 to 1,050, a company official said.

The distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials has grown its presence significantly in Kenosha County and will have more than 5 million square feet of space when the buildings are complete. Uline has more than 2,500 employees in the county, according to the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

Uline was awarded up to $18.6 million in tax credits to move its headquarters to Pleasant Prairie in 2010. According to Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. records, the company created 2,008 jobs, invested $147 million and has been verified for $16 million in tax credits.