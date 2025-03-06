Tiger Aesthetics Medical to build new $50 million facility at its Franklin HQ

Franklin-based Tiger Aesthetics Medical
, a company specializing in regenerative medicine, plans to spend $50 million to build a new 120,000-square-foot facility at its headquarters, located at 9630 S. 54th
St.
The investment will support growth in the company’s breast augmentation and reconstruction businesses.
"For all of our major product lines, we strongly believe in producing what we sell right here in the USA,” said Oliver Burckhardt
, co-CEO of Tiger Biosciences
. “The investment into a first-class facility in Wisconsin is part of our broader strategy for domestic manufacturing and will add another Tiger location, creating enhanced jobs and benefits for the local economy.”
The $50 million investment will take place over the next three years. The new facility will house new technologies that will allow Tiger to bolster its manufacturing capacity. The company also expects to double its workforce by 2028.
In April 2024, Tiger move into its Franklin headquarters
, which had been occupied by medical equipment manufacturer Sientra, Inc.
Sientra filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2024, later naming Tiger Aesthetics Medical the buyer of the company’s assets. Tiger Aesthetics Medical paid $42.5 million in cash for certain undisclosed assets. The company later announced the Franklin facility would become its new headquarters. Sientra employed 128 people at the Franklin facility.
Tiger Aesthetics Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiger Biosciences, a tissue engineering company based out of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
In addition to the $50 million investment, Tiger announced that Caroline Van Hove
has been named president of the company’s U.S. commercial operations and product distribution.
Van Hove was previously CEO for Revelle Aesthetics, leading Revelle through the start-up phase to an acquisition by Tiger Aesthetics
in 2024.
“I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Tiger Aesthetics,” said Van Hove. “Our next phase of growth will be transformative for the industry as we look to create a new category comprised of structural adipose tissue products and a head-to-toe portfolio of diverse treatment options for patients and practices. Our goal is to create lasting value for our customers and I’m confident that our strong foundation and team will deliver great results.”