Franklin-based regenerative medicine company acquires maker of cellulite reduction device

Franklin-based Tiger Aesthetics Medical
, a company specializing in regenerative medicine, has acquired Mountain View, California-based Revelle Aesthetics
for an undisclosed price.
Revelle Aesthetics, a self-described “med-tech incubator,” is the maker of the FDA-approved Avéli cellulite reduction device.
The Avéli device is the only single-use disposable device that enables visualization and targeted release of the specific septa causing the cellulite dimples, according to an announcement from Tiger Aesthetics Medical.
The minimally invasive procedure is performed in-office under local anesthesia and can be administered by both licensed and trained physicians, as well as mid-level providers in many states.
"With the Revelle acquisition, Tiger Aesthetics will now provide a comprehensive and differentiated suite of options for lower body rejuvenation inclusive of Avéli for cellulite, Vitality for enhanced viability fat transfer, and the forthcoming alloCLAE and dermaCLAE structural adipose fillers to augment volume in aesthetic body procedures," according to the announcement.
Tiger Aesthetics Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiger Biosciences, a tissue engineering company based out of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The company acquired the former Sientra, Inc.
facility in Franklin earlier this year
.
Sientra, a manufacturer of breast implants, became a Tiger Aesthetics brand following the acquisition.