Starbucks planning new Brady Street location on Milwaukee’s East Side

Starbucks is planning to open a new cafe at Brady Street and Farwell Avenue on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The location at 1438 E. Brady St. would replace a T-Mobile store in the Walgreens-anchored strip mall, known as Brady Place.

The location would be about 1,560 square feet, according to a permit filed with the City of Milwaukee. It’s across the street from the site of a proposed 11-story hotel that received zoning approval last year.

Starbucks previously occupied a cafe across the street at 1677 N. Farwell Ave., in the historic J. Kunitzky Block building, which closed in 2018. Milwaukee-based Hayat Pharmacy announced plans in 2019 to occupy the space, but they have not moved forward and the building’s ground floor retail space remains vacant.

The opening of the new Starbucks location comes after the Seattle-based chain closed its downtown Milwaukee location at Red Arrow Park last year. Starbucks has 20 locations in the City of Milwaukee including locations inside the airport and other retailers.

Starbucks did not immediately declined to comment.