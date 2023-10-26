Starbucks closing Red Arrow Park location downtown

Starbucks is closing its location at Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee after almost 20 years.

Milwaukee County Parks is now looking for a new vendor to move in by spring, according to a news release.

A request for proposals, which closes Dec. 1, says the county is looking for a year-round operator for the 969-square-foot retail space at 920 N. Water St.

“With this prime location becoming available at Red Arrow Park, we are excited for the potential for a new collaboration that will continue to benefit our park visitors for years to come,” said Joe Mrozinski, assistant director of recreation and business services, in the release.

For this upcoming ice-skating season, the Milwaukee County Parks will offer hot chocolate, coffee and bottled beverages for skaters and park users to purchase.