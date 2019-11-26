Hayat Pharmacy planning new location at Farwell and Brady

Hayat Pharmacy is planning to open a new location on Milwaukee’s East Side at a building it recently purchased on the southwest corner of East Brady Street and North Farwell Avenue.

According to state real estate transaction records posted recently, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Hayat purchased the building at 1673-1677 N. Farwell Ave. for $825,000.

Tamir Kaloti, president of Hayat, confirmed the company’s interest of opening a pharmacy there.

“We think it’s an ideal location, a very dense urban area,” he said of the purchase. “And we think there’s an opportunity, from a pharmacy perspective, to provide an enhanced experience in the area.”

Kaloti said Hayat is still in the planning stage for that location, but guessed the new pharmacy would be up and running toward the end of 2020.

The new Hayat store will have plenty of competition from pharmacies already established around that intersection. Across Brady Street from the building is a Walgreens, and across Farwell Avenue is a CVS.

Kaloti acknowledged that fact, but added Hayat would be able to offer things that will set itself apart. For one, it offers multiple packaging options, such as a packaging type that separates multiple prescriptions based on the time of day customers are required to take them.

Beyond that, Hayat is working to open new locations elsewhere in the metro area. Kaloti noted the company will open a pharmacy in West Bend within the next month or two. It will be located at the newly built West Bend Medical clinic at 140 N. Water St.

Hayat also plans to open a location in Whitefish Bay at the former Dan Fitzgerald Pharmacy, located at 424 E. Silver Spring Drive. That spot will include a pharmacy, convenience store and soda fountain, which will serve fresh ice cream and soda in addition to filling customers’ prescriptions.

It is also considering a building it purchased last year at the southwest corner of North Avenue and 10th Street in Milwaukee as a possible headquarters location.

Hayat has 15 locations, without counting those that are set to open soon. Kaloti said Hayat is evaluating even more possibilities in the Milwaukee area for additional pharmacies.