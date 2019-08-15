Whitefish Bay pharmacy to close

Dan Fitzgerald Pharmacy Inc. in Whitefish Bay will be closed as of Monday, Aug. 26, the company has announced.

The Whitefish Bay pharmacy, located at 424 E. Silver Spring Drive, wrote in a letter to patients and customers that it was soon closing its doors after 65 years in operation.

“There (have) been major changes in pharmacy, and in all health care, that affects these elements of service, commitment, and dedication that each of you truly expect and deserve,” the letter states. “It is simply not financially feasible to maintain Fitzgerald Pharmacy to the standards that we have built this business on.”

Michael Pistiner, owner of Fitzgerald Pharmacy, declined to comment on the store’s closure.

According to the letter, the Whitefish Bay pharmacy will be transferring its prescription records to the nearby CVS store at 240 E. Hampton Road. Some of its staff members will also be hired on at the CVS, though it was unclear how many.

Fitzgerald Pharmacy is located two blocks east of Bayshore Town Center in Glendale, a mall that has had significant struggles of its own in recent years with the departure of a number of shops and restaurants. Its owners plan to reinvent the mall by reducing its retail space by almost half and demolishing or converting existing buildings in favor of other uses, such as residential units, a hotel, independent senior living, a medical facility, restaurants and office space. City officials earlier this summer approved providing up to $36.7 million for that redevelopment work.