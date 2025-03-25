Log In
Real Estate

Southeastern Wisconsin’s changing landscapes: Then, now and what’s next

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff

As suburbs and exurbs expand, neighborhoods revitalize and others decline, there are very few areas in southeastern Wisconsin that look the same as they did 30 years ago. Between industrial redevelopments, evolving retail and office markets, and shifts in condo, single-family home and apartment construction, the landscape of southeast Wisconsin has changed considerably since 1995.

To mark the 30th anniversary of BizTimes Media, real estate reporter Hunter Turpin took a closer look at 10 of the areas in the region that have seen the most change over the past three decades.

Paid subscribers can find the full feature in the digital edition of the March 17 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. The ideas explored in the feature include the revitalization of downtown, transformation of areas like the Third Ward and Menomonee Valley, changes to retail and commercial markets and emergence of development corridors.

Visit the links below to see more on each of the areas highlighted in Turpin’s feature:

Coming Soon

  • Oconomowoc
  • Northridge
  • Bluemound Road in Brookfield
  • Oak Creek
  • American Family Field
  • Milwaukee skyline
  • Deer District
  • Menomonee Valley
  • Third Ward

