Southeastern Wisconsin’s changing landscape: Third Ward

[caption id="attachment_609971" align="aligncenter" width="462"]
Commission Row in the Historic Third Ward, which historically was used by produce wholesalers, at an unknown date. CREDIT: Wisconsin Historical Society[/caption]
This story is part of "Southeastern Wisconsin's changing landscapes: Then, now and what's next," a feature in the 30th anniversary issue of BizTimes Milwaukee, published on March 17. Find coverage of more areas in the region here or paid subscribers can see the full feature in the digital edition of the magazine.
From a post-industrial wasteland to one of Milwaukee’s most fashionable neighborhoods, the Historic Third Ward has experienced a turnaround like no other area in the city. The process of doing so started a little more than 30 years ago.
Aging industrial buildings have turned to upscale condos and apartments, spaces that once housed produce wholesalers are now home to a mix of local and national retailers and vacant lots have been developed with new buildings, including the Milwaukee Public Market.
The neighborhood continues to flourish with the recent openings of two apartment buildings totaling nearly 600 apartment units and a flurry of new restaurants and storefronts.
Real estate brokers and developers agree that the neighborhood will remain as the city’s premiere destination for years to come but increasing rents and land costs have made it increasingly challenging for some businesses to maintain a presence in the neighborhood.
“It’s a compact geographic area with cool buildings that lots of people find welcoming,” said Bruce Westling, managing director at commercial real estate firm Newmark. “A lot of the nationals you see landing have been in pursuit for years now and I think we’re going to see more, especially food and beverage, in the near future.”
[caption id="attachment_609970" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Today, Commission Row has been filled with local and national retailers.[/caption]