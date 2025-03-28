Southeastern Wisconsin’s changing landscape: Deer District

[caption id="attachment_609836" align="aligncenter" width="640"]
A new neighborhood has risen in downtown Milwaukee in recent years.
The early 2000s removal of the Park East freeway spur left downtown Milwaukee with a big development hole west of the Milwaukee River. What started a decade ago as an effort by the Milwaukee Bucks to revitalize a series of vacant lots and an arena that was not up to NBA standards has led to the creation of the 30-acre Deer District, boasting hospitality, entertainment, retail and residential uses – plus its $524 million crown jewel, Fiserv Forum.
Deer District is filling up now. A new music venue by Madison-based FPC Live is expected to finish construction later this year as a new mixed-use apartment building and new hotel are expected to begin construction, with another residential development and an office building both in the early planning stages – all of which will transform the city’s skyline and expand downtown to the north and west.
