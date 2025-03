Southeastern Wisconsin’s changing landscape: American Family Field

[caption id="attachment_609692" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]Milwaukee County Stadium[/caption] This story is part of "Southeastern Wisconsin's changing landscapes: Then, now and what's next," a feature in the 30th anniversary issue of BizTimes Milwaukee, published on March 17. Find coverage of more areas in the region here or paid subscribers can see the full feature in the digital edition of the magazine. Thirty years ago, the Milwaukee Brewers were still playing at Milwaukee County Stadium, which opened in 1953. It was replaced in 2001 with the $392 million Miller Park, known since 2020 as American Family Field. The stadium was recently the center of a political debate over how to finance more than $600 million in repairs and upgrades, which will include winterizing the facility – making it available for events and concerts all year round – and agreement from the Brewers to lease the facility until 2050. As part of a funding agreement, which includes money from the state, county, city and the Brewers franchise, the team will study the feasibility of developing part of its 160 acres of parking with a mix of uses to generate more revenue. [caption id="attachment_609694" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]American Family Field[/caption]