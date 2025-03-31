Southeastern Wisconsin’s changing landscape: Northridge

[caption id="attachment_609893" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Northridge Mall in its heyday. Credit: Milwaukee Public Library[/caption]
This story is part of "Southeastern Wisconsin's changing landscapes: Then, now and what's next," a feature in the 30th anniversary issue of BizTimes Milwaukee, published on March 17. Find coverage of more areas in the region here or paid subscribers can see the full feature in the digital edition of the magazine.
Over the past 30 years, Northridge Mall went from a major regional shopping center of modern design and polished tile floors to an empty building with bullet holes in its skylights and profanity graffitied on nearly every surface.
Over the next 30 years, it could see equally dramatic change.
The mall closed in 2003 and has since cast a blighting shadow on the far northwest corner of Milwaukee, with several other retailers fleeing the area since then. Multiple redevelopment promises emerged but failed to materialize.
In 2023, the City of Milwaukee was awarded its long-sought ownership of the property after a multi-year court battle. The mall structure is now being demolished piece by piece, with a 58-acre development site expected to be ready this fall.
The site presents a significant redevelopment opportunity and a test of the city’s ability to pull off such a catalytic project on a site rife with development challenges.
Local officials are optimistic that redevelopment can rejuvenate this part of the city, but only time will tell if this redevelopment attempt will be successful.
[caption id="attachment_609894" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
The former Northridge Mall being demolished.[/caption]