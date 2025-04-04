Georgia-based landscape supply company to establish Pleasant Prairie operation

Roswell, Georgia-based SiteOne Landscape Supply plans to occupy the entire 417,384-square-foot building at 11559 80th Ave. in LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie. The company plans to have 35 to 50 employees working at the facility. SiteOne Landscape Supply is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the U.S. and Canada. Its customers are

Roswell, Georgia-basedplans to occupy the entire 417,384-square-foot building at 11559 80Ave. inin Pleasant Prairie. The company plans to have 35 to 50 employees working at the facility. SiteOne Landscape Supply is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the U.S. and Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals. The company has more than 700 branch locations in 45 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces. The building was developed on speculation by Oak Brook-based. Pleasant Prairie-basedsigned a five-year lease for the entire building in early 2018. In 2022, the building was one of several that CenterPoint sold to Pennsylvania-based, which paid $39.1 million for the building, part of a $345 million portfolio deal.