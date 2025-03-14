Balcan Plastics plans expansion in Pleasant Prairie

Balcan Plastics
, a Quebec-based manufacturer of flexible packaging and technical films, plans to expand its facility located within Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park
.
Balcan Plastics is seeking approval to construct a 15,250-square-foot addition at its facility located at 7201 108th St. The company currently occupies a 215,000-square-foot building on the 50-acre parcel of land.
The addition would allow Balcan Plastics to add additional printing equipment lines, according to documents submitted to the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission.
Pending approvals, construction would begin this May and be completed by December.
Balcan Plastics started operations at the Pleasant Prairie facility, the company’s first in the United States, in 2022. The plant houses three and five-layer extruders, along with a series of printing presses, converting equipment and warehousing space.
Balcan Plastics bought the facility in 2021
from Mondi Akrosil, which shut down its operations there that year. Balcan Plastics later sold the facility
to a real estate investment trust. The company also received a $400,000 grant from the state
to add a rail spur to the facility.
Representatives with the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.