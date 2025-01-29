Pleasant Prairie approves plans for 710-unit apartment development

A Chicago-based development firm is anticipating a spring groundbreaking on a Pleasant Prairie apartment development consisting of more than 700 residences.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie approved plans for the project Monday, located on undeveloped land along 116th Avenue just east of the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

Known as Inspire Prairie Springs, the $175 million apartment development is proposed by Bond Cos. and will include eight three-story apartment buildings built in two phases.

The project is within a tax incremental financing district that could be used to help fund “significant public infrastructure improvements” as part of the development, according to a press release from the village. A development agreement outlining the developer’s responsibilities regarding those improvements is needed before construction can begin.

The Inspire apartment development will include two clubhouses offering amenities such as a fitness center, a resident lounge, coworking spaces, a dog wash facility and a party room, according to a village press release. Outdoor amenities will also be integrated into the development, including swimming pools, pickleball courts, a putting green, playgrounds, dog parks, walking paths, grilling stations and outdoor dining areas.

Construction of Inspire’s first phase is scheduled to begin this spring and will consist of 332 units spread across three apartment buildings and a northern clubhouse. Completion is expected by fall 2026.

The second phase of 378 units and a southern clubhouse is expected to start once the first phase is completed. The full project is expected to be complete by the end of 2028.

The development will have units ranging from 500 to 1,410 square feet. The unit mix will consist of 99 studios, 283 one-bedroom apartments, 158 two-bedroom apartments and 45 three-bedroom apartments, with an additional 125 one-bedroom units that offer dens. The development is designed with a minimum of 1,345 parking spaces, including underground and surface parking.

Monthly rents for apartments at Inspire Prairie Springs would range from $1,400 to $2,225, according to a village report in the fall.