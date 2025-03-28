Log In
Real Estate

See photos: Construction at Microsoft’s main $3.3 billion data center campus in Mount Pleasant still on track

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Construction continues at Microsoft's data center in Mount Pleasant. Submitted photo
Construction continues at Microsoft's data center in Mount Pleasant. Submitted photo
Microsoft

Despite reports that Microsoft is abandoning certain data center projects throughout the United States and Europe, the company says its $3.3 billion commitment to Wisconsin remains  – and that construction of its Mount Pleasant data center is on track to open ahead of schedule.

A Reuters report from earlier this week explained the company is “abandoning” data center projects set to use 2 gigawatts of electricity.

The company’s $3.3 billion data center complex in Mount Pleasant is not among the projects being scrapped, the company confirmed on Thursday.

“The most important thing for people in Wisconsin to know is that we’re fully on track with construction on our data center in Mt. Pleasant, it’s still expected to go online in 2026, and our $3.3 billion commitment remains intact,” said a company spokesperson. “We are committed to our projects to help prepare the workforce and Wisconsin manufacturers for the future. We have expansion sites in Mount Pleasant where we intend to build additional infrastructure, and we’ve already done preliminary work for those future builds.”

Microsoft’s main data center construction site is bordered by Braun Road to the South, Durand Avenue to the North, Wisconsin Valley Way to the west and 105th Street to the east.

Microsoft’s land holdings in Mount Pleasant as of Sept. 12, 2024. Map made using Google My Maps

Microsoft owns additional parcels of land near the main data center complex. One site is located immediately north of the data center campus and another parcel is located slightly southeast of the site.

Work at these two expansion sites has been sporadic, with Microsoft temporarily pausing work earlier this year. The company says it does intend to continue building out infrastructure at these two sites.

In addition to its land in Mount Pleasant, Microsoft has purchased a data center site in Kenosha. The company plans to build four data center buildings on the 240 acres of land it now owns in Kenosha.

