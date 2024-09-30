Microsoft buys more Racine County land
Last updated
The software developer bought the 53 acres at 12804 Louis Sorenson Road from Dave P. and Gloria A. Zenner Trust for $14,318,532, according to state records. The property has an assessed value of $189,000, according to Racine County records.The land contributes to a site Microsoft has been amassing this year north of the properties that the company has already announced plans for. The company has not released plans for this area and has not responded to requests for comment on the land acquisitions. When combined with the 1,030 acres of land that Microsoft purchased from the Village of Mount Pleasant and a private land owner in December, as well as 315 acres that the company had already owned, Microsoft now owns a total of more than 1,900 acres in Mount Pleasant, which is about 9% of the village's total area. [caption id="attachment_597962" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Microsoft's Racine County land holdings. Map made using Google My Maps[/caption]