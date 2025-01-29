Microsoft pays $34 million for Kenosha data center site

Microsoft Corp. paid more than $34 million to acquire a site in Kenosha where it plans to build another data center. Local officials announced Monday that the company had purchased about 240 acres northwest of I-94 and Highway 142 that has been earmarked for a data center development. State property records posted Tuesday revealed the

We can confirm that this announcement is the latest example of our commitment to the people of Wisconsin, and our investments, which are designed to strengthen the role of Southeast Wisconsin as a hub for AI-powered economic activity, innovation, and job creation. This announcement builds on Wisconsin’s heritage of business innovation and Microsoft’s history of investment in the state," Microsoft said in a statement on the project.