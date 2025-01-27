Microsoft buys 240 acres of land in Kenosha for data center development

Microsoft
continues to grow its footprint in southeast Wisconsin with the recent purchase of 240 acres of land in Kenosha which has been earmarked for another data center development.
The state of Wisconsin, along with the city of Kenosha, announced the sale of the land today. The parcel is located northwest of I-94 and Highway 142. The sale price for the transaction was not immediately available.
The city of Kenosha unanimously passed ordinances in December to attach and rezone the property to support a data center development.
The Kenosha data center campus will have four data center buildings
, each a single-story 250,000-square-foot building, plus a utility substation, according to plans submitted to the city of Kenosha Plan Commission.
“Today marks a transformative moment for the city of Kenosha as we proudly welcome Microsoft to our community,” said Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala
. “This groundbreaking investment solidifies Kenosha’s position as a hub for innovation and economic growth. Opportunities created by development of this land — from job creation to strengthening our local economy — will resonate for generations to come. We are honored to work with Microsoft and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate, including joint research initiatives, talent development programs and community engagement activities.”
Microsoft’s Kenosha land purchase is in addition to the company’s planned $3.3 billion investment
in Mount Pleasant. That data center campus will span more than 1,000 acres of land.
The site for the Kenosha data center campus is about seven miles southwest of where Microsoft is building its data center campus in Mount Pleasant. The Kenosha site is northeast of Burlington Road (state Highway 142) and 136th Avenue (county Highway MB), just west of I-94. The I-94 and Highway 142 area has been a hotbed of development including numerous distribution centers for Uline and Amazon, plus the Mars Cheese Castle.
“It’s exciting to welcome another world-class company to Kenosha County — the gateway to Wisconsin,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman
. “This significant investment by Microsoft will have a major economic impact on our area, further growing our tax base and diversifying our economy. I’m proud to add Microsoft to the growing list of companies from around the world that are choosing to do business here.”