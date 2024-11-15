Data center campus planned in Kenosha

A data center campus development is planned for a site in Kenosha, about seven miles southwest of where Microsoft is building a massive data center campus in Mount Pleasant. The project in Kenosha is planned for an approximately 230-acre site northeast of Burlington Road (state Highway 142) and 136th Avenue (county Highway MB), just west of I-94. The I-94 and Highway 142 area has been a hotbed of development including numerous distribution centers for Uline and Amazon, plus the Mars Cheese Castle. The Kenosha data center campus would have four data center buildings, each a single-story 250,000-square-foot building, plus a utility substation. Plans submitted for review by the city's Plan Commission do not include a name for the data center operator. The city has signed a non-disclosure agreement and is working directly with Washington-based engineering firm Navix, according to director of city development Tim Casey. Navix did not immediately respond to request for comment on the project and does not list any data center users as clients on its website. Landowners for the data center campus site are seeking to have the property rezoned from agricultural use to heavy industrial use. BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Hunter Turpin contributed to this report. [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="600658,600657"]