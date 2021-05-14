Scooter operators Bird, Lime and Spin selected for Milwaukee’s next pilot program

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Spin scooters parked on a Milwaukee street corner on Tuesday.
Milwaukeeans looking to get around via dockless scooter this summer will have three familiar brands to choose from: Bird, Lime and Spin. The California-based operators were selected to participate in the Department of Public Works'…

Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

