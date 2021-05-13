Bublr Bikes adding e-bikes

Bublr Bikes plans to roll out a fleet of e-bikes.

The nonprofit bike-share program operator plans to integrate nearly 200 electric-assist bicycles into its network – which includes Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and West Allis – later this season.

“The introduction of e-bikes is going to expand the transit opportunities for the greater Milwaukee community, helping people of various abilities go further, faster, with less effort,” said executive director James Davies.

Bublr plans to showcase the new e-bikes at a preview event May 19 at Indeed Brewing, which will include the opportunity for the public to test ride the bikes. The event will also be a fundraiser for the program, with 100% of the net proceeds from the taproom and curbside service that night donated to Bublr.

“Having safe and affordable transit options is one of our core beliefs,” said Jeff Gray, Milwaukee sales and market manager for Indeed Brewery. “We want all of our neighbors in Milwaukee to be able to explore the city, get to work, or run their errands with transportation that is good for the Earth and good for their health.”

The preview e-bikes are funded by a gift from Mandel Group executive Bob Monnat and his wife, Barb.

Bublr previously announced it would expand this season with 26 new stations throughout the city and about 250 new standard bicycles. The $1.9 million project is funded primarily by a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement grant.

