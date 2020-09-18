New Bublr Bikes stations planned for these 26 sites

The city of Milwaukee has announced the locations of 26 new Bublr Bikes stations as part of the nonprofit bike share system’s 2021 expansion plans.
Bublr Bikes announced in early 2019 its plans to expand throughout the city with new stations and about 250 new bicycles.
Installation is expected in early 2021. The $1.9 million project is funded primarily by a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement grant.
The planned station locations include:
- North/East Side:
- Riverworks: North Holton Street and East Townsend Avenue
- MLK Library: North Martin Luther King Drive and West Locust Street
- Gordon Park: North Humboldt Drive and East Hadley Street
- MLK/Clarke: North King Drive and West Clarke Street
- Reservoir Park: North Fratney Street and East Meineke Avenue
- MLK/North: North King Drive and West North Ave
- East Library: North Oakland Avenue and East North Ave
- Lafayette/Prospect: North Prospect Avenue and East Lafayette Place
- Holton/Meineke: North Holton Street and East Meineke Avenue
- Downtown:
- U.S. Post Office: North Jackson Street and East Juneau Street
- Juneau Park: North Prospect Avenue and East Mason Street
- West side:
- King Park: North 17th and West Vliet Streets
- 27th/State: North 27th and West State Streets
- Tiefenthaler Park: North 27th and West Cherry Streets
- Washington Park North 40th and West Vliet Streets
- Washington Park Library: North Sherman Boulevard and West Lisbon Avenue
- 22nd/Wells: North 22nd and West Wells Streets
- Merrill Park: North 35th and West Clybourn Streets
- Wick Field: West Vliet and North 51st Streets
- South side
- Urban Ecology Center: South 37th and West Pierce Streets
- Mitchell Park Domes: South Layton Boulevard and West Pierce Street
- Clarke Square: South 23rd and West Mineral Streets
- 14th/National: South 14th Street and West National Avenue
- 9th/National: South 9th Street and West National Avenue
- 8th/Greenfield: South 8th Street and West Greenfield Avenue
- MCTS Transfer: South First and East Mitchell Streets
- Mitchell Library: South 10th and West Mitchell Streets
- Mitchell Park: South 22nd and West Pierce Streets
Since launching in 2013 with one dock at Discovery World on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee, Bublr Bikes has grown to include 87 stations in the Greater Milwaukee area, including Milwaukee, West Allis, Wauwatosa and Shorewood.
The city’s Department of Public Works said the new station sites were chosen following several public meetings where residents shared their input. While some will fill in gaps in the existing bike share system, DPW said the majority will be placed in neighborhoods that currently don’t have access to Bublr.