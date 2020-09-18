New Bublr Bikes stations planned for these 26 sites

The city of Milwaukee has announced the locations of 26 new Bublr Bikes stations as part of the nonprofit bike share system’s 2021 expansion plans.

Bublr Bikes announced in early 2019 its plans to expand throughout the city with new stations and about 250 new bicycles.

Installation is expected in early 2021. The $1.9 million project is funded primarily by a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement grant.

The planned station locations include:

North/East Side: Riverworks: North Holton Street and East Townsend Avenue MLK Library: North Martin Luther King Drive and West Locust Street Gordon Park: North Humboldt Drive and East Hadley Street MLK/Clarke: North King Drive and West Clarke Street Reservoir Park: North Fratney Street and East Meineke Avenue MLK/North: North King Drive and West North Ave East Library: North Oakland Avenue and East North Ave Lafayette/Prospect: North Prospect Avenue and East Lafayette Place Holton/Meineke: North Holton Street and East Meineke Avenue

Downtown: U.S. Post Office: North Jackson Street and East Juneau Street Juneau Park: North Prospect Avenue and East Mason Street

West side: King Park: North 17 th and West Vliet Streets 27 th /State: North 27 th and West State Streets Tiefenthaler Park: North 27 th and West Cherry Streets Washington Park North 40 th and West Vliet Streets Washington Park Library: North Sherman Boulevard and West Lisbon Avenue 22 nd /Wells: North 22 nd and West Wells Streets Merrill Park: North 35 th and West Clybourn Streets Wick Field: West Vliet and North 51 st Streets

South side Urban Ecology Center: South 37 th and West Pierce Streets Mitchell Park Domes: South Layton Boulevard and West Pierce Street Clarke Square: South 23 rd and West Mineral Streets 14 th /National: South 14 th Street and West National Avenue 9 th /National: South 9 th Street and West National Avenue 8 th /Greenfield: South 8 th Street and West Greenfield Avenue MCTS Transfer: South First and East Mitchell Streets Mitchell Library: South 10 th and West Mitchell Streets Mitchell Park: South 22 nd and West Pierce Streets



Since launching in 2013 with one dock at Discovery World on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee, Bublr Bikes has grown to include 87 stations in the Greater Milwaukee area, including Milwaukee, West Allis, Wauwatosa and Shorewood.

The city’s Department of Public Works said the new station sites were chosen following several public meetings where residents shared their input. While some will fill in gaps in the existing bike share system, DPW said the majority will be placed in neighborhoods that currently don’t have access to Bublr.