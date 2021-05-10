Biking boom: Industry experiences sales surge during pandemic

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Credit: Jake Hill PHotography
Finding an unusual-sized bicycle tire might have been tricky before the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s a good chance you would have found a match at Truly Spoken Cycles in Milwaukee.  But with a surging interest…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display