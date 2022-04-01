Power Test acquired by Dallas-based private investment firm

By
Ashley Smart
Power Test CEO Alan Petelinsek
Sussex-based Power Test, a dynamometer and test system manufacturer, has been acquired by Dallas-based StoneTree Investment Partners according to an announcement Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. "This investment by StoneTree will help…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

