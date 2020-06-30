Power Test acquires Taylor Dynamometer

Insider OnlyIndustriesManufacturingPower Test acquires Taylor DynamometerBy Arthur Thomas - Jun 30, 2020 12:55 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin Power Test CEO Alan Petelinsek Sussex-based Power Test Inc. has acquired Milwaukee-based Taylor Dynamometer in a deal that brings together two local competitors in the powertrain testing market. “The combined experience of these two companies will allow rapid response to…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates