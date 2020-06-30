Power Test acquires Taylor Dynamometer

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Power Test CEO Alan Petelinsek
Sussex-based Power Test Inc. has acquired Milwaukee-based Taylor Dynamometer in a deal that brings together two local competitors in the powertrain testing market. “The combined experience of these two companies will allow rapid response to…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers manufacturing for BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

