Monterrey Market eyes the suburbs

Monterrey Market
, a Latin American grocery store chain that recently opened its third location in the city of Milwaukee
, is planning growth to suburban communities in the future.
Data from Monterrey’s loyalty program shows customers are traveling to its three locations from Milwaukee's western and southern suburbs like Brookfield, New Berlin, Waukesha, and outlying areas like Kenosha and Racine, according to Monterrey’s owner Robert Montemayor
.
“What's very important to us as a family-owned business is to make sure that we are providing the services that are necessary for these communities,” said Montemayor.
While Monterrey is not planning to open another location immediately, its next expansion will likely be in one of the communities where the most residents travel to its Milwaukee locations, Montemayor said.
Monterrey Market's first location opened in 2010 in a 9,000-square-foot space at 3014 S. 13th St., formerly occupied by a hardware store. Its second location opened in 2020 and is located at 3920 S. 27th St. in a 38,000-square-foot former Toys “R” Us store. That expansion more than tripled its Milwaukee footprint, allowing the company to get a feel for managing a larger store.
Most recently, Monterrey opened its third location at 7025 W. Main St. in a 40,000-square-foot space, formerly occupied by a Walmart Neighborhood Market store.
Monterrey Market's larger stores feature an expanded list of offerings including a taqueria, an ice cream shop, a cellular store, a hot deli and more.
“If I can throw in a taqueria or other items that can set me over the top, I'd rather go shopping there and be competitive in price,” Montemayor said.
Montemayor intends for Monterrey Markets to serve as a community hub for all types of goods, rather than a place for groceries exclusively. Its larger locations are fulfilling that goal.
The opening of Monterrey’s Main Street store comes on the heels of the announcement that 60 Kroger-branded stores
, the parent company of Pick n’ Save and Metro Market, will close nationwide, including two in Milwaukee and stores in South Milwaukee, Glendale and Oak Creek.
Montemayor has been approached to consider expanding into some of the shuttered Pick n’ Save locations, but has not committed to any offer.
Monterrey Market's next initiatives include connecting with more local farmers in an effort to expand its local offerings.