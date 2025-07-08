Continental Properties plans 312-unit apartment complex in Kenosha

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Menomonee Falls-based developer Continental Properties is moving forward with plans for a new apartment community in Kenosha, proposing a 312-unit development on 21 acres of currently undeveloped land.

The project, named Authentix Black Hawk Ridge, would be located southwest of 60th Street and Green Bay Road.

According to city documents, the estimated investment for the development is $70 million. When the project was first introduced in 2022, it carried an estimated cost of $40 million.

Plans call for 14 two-story buildings with private entries for all units, offering a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities would include a clubhouse, swimming pool, and fitness center.

Continental is in the process of acquiring the site and is also reserving adjacent land to the south and west for future residential development. While specific plans for those portions have not yet been submitted, they may include additional multifamily housing and single-family homes.

The Kenosha Plan Commission is scheduled to review the concept plans for Authentix Black Hawk Ridge on Thursday.