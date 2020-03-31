Power Test acquires New Hampshire-based competitor

Sussex-based Power Test Inc., a dynamometer and test system manufacturer, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Manchester, New Hampshire-based DynoMite Dynamometer.

“The acquisition of DynoMite provides expanded product offerings, seasoned industry veteran sales and service staff, a loyal customer base and some advanced manufacturing technology,” said Alan Petelinsek, chief executive officer of Power Test.

The DynoMite operations will remain in New Hampshire. All of the company’s staff have been retained, according to the announcement from Power Test. Peter Bergeron will remain as the general manager of the New Hampshire facility and will report to Rick Ruzga, president of Power Test.

This is the second competitor acquired by Power Test in the last three years. In 2017, the company acquired Des Moines, Iowa-based SuperFlow Technologies.

In 2019, Power Test launched a new division aimed at providing pump repair, field installations and aftermarket parts.