Regal Rexnord to close Cudahy facility

Milwaukee-based Regal Rexnord
, a manufacturer of electric motors, motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products, will close its Cudahy facility later this year, the company announced today.
The building at 5150 International Drive is home to the Stearns
brand, which produces a line of spring set motor brakes and brake parts.
“Regal Rexnord has rapidly transformed over the last four years through the integration of numerous businesses,” the company said in a statement. “Through this growth and corresponding integration efforts, our teams have evaluated our current locations globally. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to permanently close our Cudahy, WI, facility in Q2 2026.”
The company did not immediately share how many employees currently work at the Cudahy plant but did say internal and external placement services would be made available to workers.
"As we prepare for the closure, our associates will be our top priority," the company said in its statement. "Our goal is to help our talented workforce find available opportunities within Regal Rexnord that align best with their skills wherever possible."