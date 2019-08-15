Power Test launches pump repair division

Sussex-based manufacturer Power Test has launched a new division aimed at providing pump repair, field installations and aftermarket parts.

Pivotal Pumps will serve the pulp and paper, power generation, municipal and wastewater, oil and gas and steel markets. The pumps serviced by the new division will include those used to move water through power generation and in levee control.

“This is an exciting direction for our company,” said Alan Petelinsek, CEO at Power Test, Inc. “To be able to serve a new market with the same values, capabilities, and innovation that we’ve built our company on is a great source of pride. After 45 years of growth at Power Test, I’m thrilled that we have a new generation of innovative services that will foster the growth of our company for another half a century.”

While the marketplace and application is different, Jim Aubrey, vice president of business development, said the design of the pumps is very similar to Power Test’s traditional water break dynamometer products.

“From a manufacturing capabilities standpoint, it aligns really, really well,” Aubrey said.

He added that the company has ambitious goals for increasing its revenue over the next decade but reaching them will require new products and acquisitions.

“It’s clear that organic growth with our current products isn’t going to get us there,” Aubrey said.

In addition to the service business, Pivotal Pumps will manufacture aftermarket products at its Sussex facility. The division is supported by 130 manufacturers, engineers and operational staff.

Aubrey said the company expects to add around 43 new employees in the next five years to support the Pivotal Pumps business alone and overall Power Test could add 100 employees during that time span.

Power Test recently completed a 50,000-square-foot expansion of its Sussex facility, but Aubrey said the company is looking at another potential expansion after consolidating operations from the acquisition of SuperFlow Technologies.

“We are bursting at the seams again,” he said.

Petelinsek will be among the roundtable presenters at the BizTimes Next Generation Manufacturing Summit in October. His presentation will focus on business succession planning.